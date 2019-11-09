¡El árbol de Rockefeller ya está instalado en Nueva York!

¿Llegó la Navidad a la Gran Manzana?
El árbol creció en Florida, al norte de Nueva York.
Foto: (Captura Twitter / CBS News)
Por: Redacción

La Navidad está a la vuelta de la esquina, y el árbol de Rockefeller, también…

Esta mañana el árbol de 77 pies, un pino Noruego, llegó a la ciudad desde Florida, al norte de Nueva York.

La planta, de unas 12 toneladas de peso y entre 70 y 75 años, fue depositada en su nuevo hogar en la plaza comercial en Manhattan.

El traslado del árbol, donado por Carol Schultz, inició el jueves.

Esta vez la corona tridimensional de estrellas con cristales de Swarovski al tope será rediseñada por el arquitecto Daniel Libeskind. El pino, además, contará con unas 50,000 luces multicolor LED.

El evento público para el encendido, que congrega a residentes y visitantes en Nueva York, se realizará, el miércoles, 4 de diciembre, a partir de las 7 p.m.

Cadenas como NBC transmitirán la actividad en directo.

La novedad esta vez es que la estancia de la decoración navideña en Rockefeller se extenderá por más tiempo, hasta el 17 de enero, para que más visitantes tengan oportunidad de presenciarlo.

