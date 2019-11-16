Se llevaron a la sexy Yanet García a pasear en helicóptero 

Yanet García estuvo de cumpleaños y por esta razón su novio, el anglosajón, Lewis Howes viajó al país azteca para sorprenderla y festejarla a lo grande.
Hace unas horas, siempre por amor, la pareja compartió un viaje en helicóptero. Pero más allá de cualquier aventura que la pareja pueda protagonizar, los dos parecen estar muy entregados al flechazo que los unió desde hace ya varios meses atrás.
El famoso empresario se desvive en halagos para su chica, y ella está realmente entregada a su amor por él.
A través de Instagram Lewis es claro y transparente sobre la relación que sostiene con su pareja, además de que explica que con ella ha logrado encontrar el verdadero amor que siempre está ahí para apoyarlo, motivarlo y que lo lleva también a ser la clase de hombre que siempre ha aspirado ser por él mismo y por ella.
Aquí les compartimos algunos detalles que el empresario ha compartido a través de sus redes sociales por amor a la famosa chica del clima de México.
It keeps getting better when you meet someone who understands your mission. @iamyanetgarcia is an amazing woman and so grateful she supports mine 🙌. Congrats on hitting 12 million people following yours! From a small town and some of the craziest adversities as a child to where you are now, you inspire me! Also it’s your birthday this week!!! Can’t wait to celebrate with you soon! 🎁🎂🎉🎊🎈
Make her smile. Listen closely when she speaks. Rub your fingers through her hair. Hug her with your entire heart. Kiss her so she gets the chills. Empower her to pursue her dreams. Be your word and always tell the truth. Don’t take things personally. Speak about her in the most beautiful ways to others. Create an environment that makes her feel the most safe and loved woman in the world, and she will make you the happiest man for the rest of your life. Te amo mucho @iamyanetgarcia ❤️🙌 #LatinaLove #SpanishVibes #TeExtrañoMucho #SunsetLover
It’s amazing how much peace you feel when you meet someone who understands you, doesn’t try to change you but stands for your growth, and who you trust in your gut and heart fully. So grateful for this peace @iamyanetgarcia – Te amo to you and @iamthemamacita 🙏❤️ #LatinaLove #puppylove