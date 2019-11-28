El drama de Alivia Celio: sus implantes de senos casi la llevaron a la tumba

Por querer tener unos senos más grandes, Alivia Celio casi llega a la tumba, pues resultó ser alérgica a los implantes.
La originaria de Australia compartió su historia al Daily Mail.
El año pasado decidió someterse a una cirugía de aumento de busto para verse más frondosa, y pasó de ser copa B a D.
Al principio quedó muy contenta con los resultados, sin embargo, conforme pasaron los meses empezó a tener varios síntomas que la hicieron preocuparse.
Visión borrosa, inflamación alrededor de los pechos, fatiga, acné, problemas hormonales, pérdida de la memoria, dolor en las articulaciones, pero lo que la alarmó fue que dejó de menstruar, fue ahí cuando decidió correr al médico.
I’m not one to post my personal life on social media, but when it comes with the chance of helping others and spreading awareness, I will. Last December, I underwent breast augmentation surgery. This year following has been extremely hard for me. I’ve experienced brain fog, debilitating fatigue, nausea, blurred vision, severe hormone imbalances, gut health issues, joint pain, heart palpitations, breathing difficulties, rashes and often felt as if I couldn’t cope with life. The whites of my eyes were red and my face was always swollen. I’ve suffered from mental health issues which have drastically taken over my life. For someone who was once an outgoing person, I’ve been distant with those closest to me, but never knew why I felt the need to push people away to be alone. My GP told me that my blood results were normal and that I needed to work on managing my stress levels. As I gradually felt worse, I had further testing to find that my body was in autoimmune response. Antibodies were attacking my healthy cells as a defence mechanism for illness. I was also told that my lungs were functioning as if I was 20 years older than I am! I had the exact same symptoms as thousands of women worldwide (some of which I’ve attached), linked to a term called ‘Breast Implant Illness’. It’s been 4 days post explant surgery and I’m feeling like I can finally breath again. I’m forever grateful for my family and their unconditional love during my darkest times, when I needed it the most. If it weren’t for them I wouldn’t have taken the steps to recovery. I’m learning to love my body, embrace it and not be so critical of myself. I know so many girls who have undergone the surgery who look and feel great, but if there is anyone out there who is feeling the same way which I have been PLEASE, I urge you to get it looked into. Your health is crucial and far more important than anything! I can’t thank Dr Feng and her team here in Cleveland enough for saving my life. Knowledge is power and I hope that sharing my experience on Breast Implant Illness can help others, I’m here for anyone struggling. I’m excited for the future, to live life being back to my happy self. #breastimplantillness
“No me llegaba mi periodo y fui al doctor para hacerme algunos exámenes, ahí me dijeron que tenía muy baja la hormona progesterona. Mi color de piel cambió y tenía muchos barros”, contó.
Tras consultar a diferentes cirujanos plásticos, uno de ellos encontró la solución del problema: el cuerpo de Alivia rechazaba los implantes, por lo que necesitaban removérselos de inmediato.
La australiana decidió viajar hasta Estados Unidos, a Ohio, en donde encontró un galeno de confianza, llamado Lu-Jean Feng, quien le quitó sus atributos falsos.
“Al día siguiente que me los quitaron, me bajó la regla. Mi color de piel pasó de gris a mi tono natural”.
“Al despertar de la última cirugía me sentí muy feliz, tenía más energía y la inflamación en el cuerpo disminuyó. Con esta terrible experiencia aprendí a amar a mi cuerpo y a no criticarme tanto”, finalizó.
ASÍ LO DIJO
“Estaba tan inflamada que me dolían los senos y pasé de copa D a E tan solo por la inflamación, pero los doctores me dijeron que todo esto era culpa del estrés”.
Alivia Celio, Modelo australiana