Camila Cabello golpeó a uno de sus bailarines en el rostro

Esto fue lo que ocurrió durante los ensayos de su presentación en los AMA's
Por: Redacción

Después de infartar a todos con el increíble video musical de su nuevo sencillo “Living Proof”, Camila Cabello presentó un aún más maravilloso performance de la canción durante la presentación de los AMA´s, con una ambientación casi idéntica a la del videoclip.

Sin embargo, mientras ensayaba para este emocionante momento con sus bailarines, la cantante golpeó en el rostro a uno de ellos con una flor que tenía en la mano, provocando que el chico se hiciera hacia atrás y casi cayera al piso.

View this post on Instagram

getting ready for @amas and punching one of my dancers in the face !!!!!!!!!!!! LOL #livingproof ❤️ 🎥 @rahulb91

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

Pero esto no se trató de nada más que un simple accidente, fue por ello que la propia Camila lo compartió en redes sociales, durante el detrás de cámaras de sus ensayos para el performance.

En las imágenes se muestra como la famosa se deshace en disculpas para el bailarín, quien intenta tranquilizarla diciéndole que todo está bien, para después retomar rápidamente el ensayo. Al final, así fue como se vio el mismo momento de la presentación durante los AMA´s, ya sin golpe incluido.

En ocasiones anteriores, otros bailarines que han tenido la oportunidad de trabajar con ella han mencionado lo buena jefa que es, halagando su alegría y humildad durante el trabajo en equipo.

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?