VIDEO: La dura respuesta de Macron sobre ISIS que tensionó a Trump

Pres. Trump asks French Pres. Macron, "Would you like some nice ISIS fighters? I could give them to you."

"It is true you have foreign fighters coming from Europe, but this is a tiny minority of the overall problem," French. Pres. Macron responds. https://t.co/BjZDXzeGPQ pic.twitter.com/hOQ8oFNGVZ

