Atrapan a hispano con metralleta, cocaína y cientos de balas en Nueva York

While most people were starting their holiday shopping, officers from the @NYPD101Pct in Queens were getting this AK47 off our city streets. A group effort from their Anti-Crime, Field Intelligence, & patrol officers led to a search warrant, an arrest, & the recovery of this gun. pic.twitter.com/MMtwIDcTGi

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 2, 2019