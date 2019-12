El antes y después de los labios de Becky G

View this post on Instagram

#TagsForLikes.COM #TFLers @TagsForLikes #beckyg #becky #awesome #swag #swagger #swagger #cutie #inspiration #lovable #17 #kool #beasters #comment #adorkable #doubletap #snapbacks #sneakers #beckyfromtheblock #playitagain #newartist so this new artist becky g is my inspiration she has taught me to never give up on my dreams she told me that if you really want something you have to work for it and theres gonna be alot of no's but theres gonna be that one yes and once you get that yes theres hard work after that and she is really pretty she said that enjoy life cuz theres so much to learn she inspires me shes the reason why I wanna do music I wanna have a music career like hers I wanna learn to play guitar, piano, and drums and I also may take voice lessons and becky g's style is kinda like mine I live her so much she has inspired me so much I wanna say thanks to her:)♥♥♥