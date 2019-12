Conoce la historia de los platillos navideños más populares

View this post on Instagram

Christmas Spiced Fruit Cake. . . Tried my first batch of spiced fruit cake for this season, few days back. The dry fruits and nuts were dunked in cranberry juice for days with spices. The cake smelled Christmas with all the spices..Completely eggless and booze free, these cakes were still so chirstmassy.. . . Contributing this to #festivefoodfeels by these lovely ladies @kitchenmai @masalamojo @_plateful_of_goodness_ @mystic_pan @hungrygirlintoronto and sponsored by @livingclay.ceramicware. Further tagging @sheecooksnclicks @my_hunger_diaries and @hotnserved to share their's. . . #christmas #christmascake #fruitcake #cakesofinstagram #forkyeah #wherewomencreate #bakeyourworldhappy #bakeandshare