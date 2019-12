Reese Witherspoon reveló lo que tuvo que hacer para obtener el papel de ‘Legalmente Rubia’

View this post on Instagram

What an inspiring morning! ☀️ To be in a room filled with so many passionate, talented women in our business was truly an honor and a thrill! I will never forget the speeches by @staceyabrams @ronanfarrow and @oliviawilde that made me want to work EVEN harder to make our business a more inclusive and representative place. I am humbled by all of the stories I heard. And I’m so excited for the future of the next generation of change-makers in this world!! Thank you @hollywoodreporter for the Sherry Lansing Leadership award… it is such an incredible honor! 💫