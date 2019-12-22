Ayana, la hija de Lupillo Rivera, acapara las miradas, ahora desnuda en la tina

Ayana Rivera, la hija mayor del cantante Lupillo Rivera, ha ido ganando en los últimos meses miles de seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram donde, a pesar de publicar pocas imágenes, éstas han causado furor, ya que la chica presume su belleza en sensuales fotografías, muy estudiadas.
View this post on Instagram
My 1st session of photo's and a couple of articles we're made of me from this shoot. Will forever be grateful for this "Cheetah out the cage" theme shoot. 🙏🙏 Never knew they we're watching me. 🙏🙏🙏😘😘 Hair and makeup @hairnmakeupbypao Photographer @priscillapicbyp #tbthursday #cheetahisout #cheetahoutthecage #wildlife
La prima de Chiquis Rivera celebró su cumpleaños publicando una foto muy sexy que la muestra en la tina, desnuda, de espaldas, lo cual permite apreciar bien el tatuaje de Ayana, quien está recibiendo muchas felicitaciones por parte de sus seguidores.
View this post on Instagram
"I'm still learning and still growing. I'm trying so hard to be a better person each day that I've fallen in love with this growing ABYSS for myself. Now, I can't stop. I'm still trying to FIGURE IT OUT AND YOU KNOW WHAT, THAT'S OKAY. I'm a keep trying to be a better woman. Thank you God for giving me another year to live. I'm deeply blessed for all these wars that have been thrown at me. I'm finally out the cage, a cheetah roaming the hills and a flower that will eternally bloom. I'll make sure you never forget my name HAPPY EARLY BIRTHDAY TO ME- AYANA RIVERA
Ayana Rivera escribió un largo mensaje acompañando la imagen: “Aún estoy aprendiendo y creciendo. Estoy tratando muy duro para ser una mejor persona cada día…sigo tratando de ser una mejor mujer. Gracias Dios por darme otro año para vivir…Me aseguraré de que nunca olviden mi nombre. FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS TEMPRANO PARA MI- AYANA RIVERA”.
