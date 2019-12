Chocan 63 vehículos en una carretera congelada en Virginia

#TrafficAlert I64 in #York Co #Virginia. #VSP investigating 35-vehicle chain reax crashes impacting east & west lanes. @511statewideva for detour info. Fog & ice on Queens Creek bridge at 7:51 AM when crashes began. Injuries minor to life-threatening. @YorkPoquosonSO @VaDOTHR pic.twitter.com/2qsiBYAAW3

— VA State Police (@VSPPIO) December 22, 2019