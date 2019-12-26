Lucy Vives publica un largo video en el que aparece desnuda

Parece que la modelo y activista Lucy Vives está empeñada en siempre sorprender a sus seguidores, gracias a sus atrevidas publicaciones en Instagram, en las que sin temor a la censura deja ver gran parte de su cuerpo.
View this post on Instagram
no north american bird identifier or avian database app could help me identify this beauty today but i forget how spoiled i am at the national aviary back in Colombia. el @aviarionacional reminded me of this buddy’s name real quick and how much fun we had playin in the mud n rain together that day. the abyssinian ground hornbill is amongst the 2 largest species of hornbills found in Africa.. they’re currently classified as a vulnerable species. known for their long n gorgeous eyelashes that are actually feathers.. n their axe-like beaks the abyssinian ground hornbills have ability to live for over 65 years… and can grow to be over 3ft tall. its puppy-like personality really blew us away and , honestly, really slayed these couture shots.. lmfao.. if we show and raise awareness about these animals as wholly present and important members of our globe, more than us and more than our fancy dresses, we might reach the right mentality it takes to protect them. • “Wildlife conservation entails the protection and preservation of the ecological integrity of all natural habitats, as well as all the wildlife that dwell within them. If we neglect to sustain them, we will subsequently diminish our planet's resources and capacity to support our very own existence.” ph: @raulhiguera locatiom: @aviarionacional dress: @angel_yanez_couture makeup: yours truly
Esta vez la hija del cantante Carlos Vives publicó un video donde se le puede ver en diferentes locaciones sin ropa; primero aparece en un balcón sosteniendo un cigarro; más tarde en su cama mientras come, y finalmente se luce bañándose de espaldas.
En el clip, se escucha su voz en off, mientras recita el poema “Ahora entiendo el asco”, de Aleida Belem Salazar. Recientemente Lucy publicó una fotografía que la muestra desnuda en otro balcón, durante unos días que pasó en Positano, Italia, en 2018.
View this post on Instagram
hummingbird • some days i wake up with the heart of a hummingbird.. beating soso fast that I , myself, have to get up and move. at times i dont believe it’s even really my heart that i feel in my chest.. or that it’s just one.. since i was a little girl , i’ve felt cries of agony and anxiety echoing across oceans and mountain ranges, i felt the racing heart of fear and dispair as our home crumbled around us from ignorance and injustice. call it the guilt of my privilege, the calling of my faith, or simply the synchronicity of our being… as community .. as kin with the blood of the earth running through all that is life.. all that is Us… but I have a responsability to this feeling and i want to strive to be a servant of mother earth .. i believe it is my rightful place @karmagawa and @badboi are live at @artbasel today at 6pm … introducing me to a world of active change and consciousness, they reminded me that we are all needed to make a difference and that there still is hope to heal ! whoever you are, wherever you are and in whatever you do.. you can choose to be part of the solution 📸 @badboi Positano, Italia, 2018
La prima de Shakira se cuela por una ventana vestida como una sexy colegiala
La hija de Lupillo Rivera ahora muestra cómo se ve con jeans pegados y un sensual escote