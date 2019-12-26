Lucy Vives publica un largo video en el que aparece desnuda

View this post on Instagram

no north american bird identifier or avian database app could help me identify this beauty today but i forget how spoiled i am at the national aviary back in Colombia. el @aviarionacional reminded me of this buddy’s name real quick and how much fun we had playin in the mud n rain together that day. the abyssinian ground hornbill is amongst the 2 largest species of hornbills found in Africa.. they’re currently classified as a vulnerable species. known for their long n gorgeous eyelashes that are actually feathers.. n their axe-like beaks the abyssinian ground hornbills have ability to live for over 65 years… and can grow to be over 3ft tall. its puppy-like personality really blew us away and , honestly, really slayed these couture shots.. lmfao.. if we show and raise awareness about these animals as wholly present and important members of our globe, more than us and more than our fancy dresses, we might reach the right mentality it takes to protect them. • “Wildlife conservation entails the protection and preservation of the ecological integrity of all natural habitats, as well as all the wildlife that dwell within them. If we neglect to sustain them, we will subsequently diminish our planet's resources and capacity to support our very own existence.” ph: @raulhiguera locatiom: @aviarionacional dress: @angel_yanez_couture makeup: yours truly