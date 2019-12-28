La hija de Carrie Fisher le canta un emotivo tributo a tres años de su muerte y conmueve las redes

La actriz recuerda además a su abuela, quien también murió tan solo un día después que su madre
Carrie Fisher.
Foto: Clemens Bilan / Getty Images
Por: EFE

Billie Lourd, la hija de Carrie Fisher, le rindió un sentido tributo a su madre al interpretar una canción country en un video que publicó este viernes en sus redes sociales, tras tres años del deceso de la actriz estadounidense.

Junto a la etiqueta “#TakeYourBrokenHeartAndTurnItIntoArtBathtub Sessions” (“Agarra tu roto corazón y vuélvelo sesiones artísticas desde la bañera”), Lourd compartió un video en el que entona el tema “Angel from Montgomery”, del artista country John Prine.

Con una sentida interpretación, Lourd marca una semana particularmente amarga, durante la cual se estrenó “The Rise of the Skywalker”, la más reciente entrega de la saga cinematográfica “Star Wars” y en la que se ve por última vez al personaje que interpretó su madre, la icónica Princesa Leia.

View this post on Instagram

Três que a nossa eterna princesa partiu!!😔 Fica a saudades e o saudosismo!! #Ripcarriefisher #Twentiethcenturyfox #Starwars #Returnofthejedi #Georgelucas #Carriefisher #Harrisonford #Markhamill #Movieathome #Lukeskywalker #Landocalrissian #Anakinskywalker #Yoda #Obiwankenobi #PrincesaLeia #Hansolo #Chewbacca #C3p0 #R2d2 #1983 #Alongtimeagoinagalaxyfarfaraway #Hollywood #Classicmovie #Sétimaarte #Brasil #Movieathome #Riograndedonorte #Natalrn #Boatardebrasil

A post shared by Felipe Alecrim (@felipealecrin) on

En el filme Lourd y Fisher trabajaron juntas, ya que la joven actriz aparece esporádicamente como la teniente Kaydel Ko Connix.

View this post on Instagram

❤️🙏🏼❤️

A post shared by Billie Lourd 🌿 (@moonlightlourd) on

Lourd, de 27 años y quien aparece en la serie “American Horror Story”, publicó el video, en el que se le ve sentada en una bañera en la casa de su madre, acompañado de un poema en torno al duelo, escrito por la estadounidense Anne Lamott.

El pasado 21 de octubre, día en que su madre habría cumplido 63 años, la artista volvió a compartir un video en sus redes sociales y en el que canta junto a The Moon Brothers la canción “American girl”, de Tom Petty y una de las favoritas de su progenitora.

“No es que me crea una experta en duelo, pero en las fechas especiales (o como las quieran llamar) como estas, me gusta celebrarla haciendo las cosas que le gustaban a ella”, escribió.

El pasado 25 de diciembre, Lourd compartió una foto en la que incluía a su mamá y a su abuela Carrie Fisher, quien murió también hace tres años, un día después que su hija.

“Felices fiestas (pero también fiestas emotivas, tristes, raras, estresantes). Le mando mi amor a todos los que han perdido a un ser querido y lo extraña hoy un poquito más de lo normal”, escribió ese día.

View this post on Instagram

✨💖✨

A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on

