La hija de Carrie Fisher le canta un emotivo tributo a tres años de su muerte y conmueve las redes

Billie Lourd, la hija de Carrie Fisher, le rindió un sentido tributo a su madre al interpretar una canción country en un video que publicó este viernes en sus redes sociales, tras tres años del deceso de la actriz estadounidense.
Junto a la etiqueta “#TakeYourBrokenHeartAndTurnItIntoArtBathtub Sessions” (“Agarra tu roto corazón y vuélvelo sesiones artísticas desde la bañera”), Lourd compartió un video en el que entona el tema “Angel from Montgomery”, del artista country John Prine.
✨❤️✨“You will lose someone you can’t live without and your heart will be badly broken, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss of your beloved. But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn’t seal back up. And you come through. It’s like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly—that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp. – Anne Lamott ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨🙏🏼to @moonbrothersmusic
Con una sentida interpretación, Lourd marca una semana particularmente amarga, durante la cual se estrenó “The Rise of the Skywalker”, la más reciente entrega de la saga cinematográfica “Star Wars” y en la que se ve por última vez al personaje que interpretó su madre, la icónica Princesa Leia.
En el filme Lourd y Fisher trabajaron juntas, ya que la joven actriz aparece esporádicamente como la teniente Kaydel Ko Connix.
Lourd, de 27 años y quien aparece en la serie “American Horror Story”, publicó el video, en el que se le ve sentada en una bañera en la casa de su madre, acompañado de un poema en torno al duelo, escrito por la estadounidense Anne Lamott.
El pasado 21 de octubre, día en que su madre habría cumplido 63 años, la artista volvió a compartir un video en sus redes sociales y en el que canta junto a The Moon Brothers la canción “American girl”, de Tom Petty y una de las favoritas de su progenitora.
♓️🅰️🅿️🅿️🌱 🅱️ℹ️®️✝️♓️🌛🅰️🌱 ♏️🅾️♏️🅱️🌱 Today would have been my Momby’s 63rd birthday. Not that I’m some kind of grief expert by any means, but on milestones (or whatever you want to call them) like this, I like to celebrate her by doing things that she loved to do. So here’s a little video of me singing one of her favorite songs (American girl by Tom petty) in one of her favorite places (her bathtub of course). I’ll probably have a pint of vanilla Haggen Dazs and a Coca Cola for dinner. ❤️ (Full song on IGTV sorry you guys!!! I’m bad at technology!!!)
“No es que me crea una experta en duelo, pero en las fechas especiales (o como las quieran llamar) como estas, me gusta celebrarla haciendo las cosas que le gustaban a ella”, escribió.
El pasado 25 de diciembre, Lourd compartió una foto en la que incluía a su mamá y a su abuela Carrie Fisher, quien murió también hace tres años, un día después que su hija.
✨❤️✨Happy holidays! (But also sad/emotional/weird/stressful holidays!) Sending my love to everyone who has lost someone they loved and is missing them a little extra today. I see you. It’s okay if everything ain’t all merry and bright. It can be a mix of all of it. And it’s all okay. Feel all the feelings – the good and the not so good. Eat something delish they used to love. Put on one of their favorite songs. Tell a story about them. Cry about them. Call one of their friends you haven’t talked to in a while. Be kind and patient with yourself. Don’t grieve in silence. You’re not alone. ❤️
“Felices fiestas (pero también fiestas emotivas, tristes, raras, estresantes). Le mando mi amor a todos los que han perdido a un ser querido y lo extraña hoy un poquito más de lo normal”, escribió ese día.
