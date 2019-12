Rescatan a una mujer de California 13 horas después de que se cayó de un acantilado

VIDEO: Palos Verdes, fall from 100’ cliff. #LASD Air Rescue 5 on scene working with @LACoFDPIO ground crews inserting LASD SEB Tactical Medics to conduct a hoist rescue. Patient was treated and airlifted to trauma center. @lacfd pic.twitter.com/EobIvem3YR

— SEB (@SEBLASD) December 27, 2019