¿Quién es Benji Madden, el esposo de Cameron Diaz?

My twin brother @joelmadden We left home with 50$ and a guitar. With No where else to turn we decided to go forward into the world and try to make something more of our lives than what others may have thought likely or possible. We made a deal that we’d never let anything come between us and we never broke that promise. You’re my best friend and I am grateful the universe decided to put us in this lifetime together. Watching you be the husband and father that you are makes me the most proud. Thanks for always having my back brother. Wouldn’t standing here today with out you- I know that, And I’m so glad I am. Happy 40th Birthday, let’s do 40 more and then some more after that!! I love you Man ❤️❤️❤️