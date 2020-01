Hallan estación de gasolina ilegal en una vivienda de Las Vegas

@LasVegasFD @LVMPD & @CityOfLasVegas Code Enforcement responded to a home in the city today with a homemade gas station in the backyard. This is not only illegal in the city, it is a hazard to neighbors & first responders. If you see something like this notify police – Dial 3-1-1 pic.twitter.com/wtZYfnLlKL

— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 8, 2020