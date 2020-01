¡Brutal! Kim Kardashian arde en playas mexicanas mostrando sus candentes curvas en monokini

I’m so excited to introduce to you new, never been launched before @kkwbeauty products: 5-pan eye shadow palettes, lip crayons and blush palette trios! The Celestial Skies 5-pan eyeshadow palettes are all you will need to create a gorgeous eye look. Launching 01.24 at 12PM PST pic.twitter.com/Uw0ZJk4aej

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 15, 2020