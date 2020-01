Hombre de Wisconsin se fuma las cenizas de su madre mezcladas con marihuana

#cannabiscommunity #cannabis #marijuana –https://t.co/o1LLZ8BQIl

A 26-year-old man is accused of selling drugs that were mixed with his mother's ashes.Police in Wisconsin said Austin Schroeder admitted to investigators he cut the drugs using his dead … pic.twitter.com/gdYx2IPDJh

— Medical Marijuana Program Connection (@MMPconnection) January 16, 2020