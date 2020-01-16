Meghan Markle podría enfrentarse a su propio padre en una terrible batalla legal

View this post on Instagram
En octubre del año pasado, los duques de Sussex emprendieron acciones legales contra dos tabloides británicos -el Daily Mail y el Mail On Sunday propiedad del grupo Associated Newspapers- por la campaña de acoso que consideran que dichos medios orquestaron contra la antigua actriz durante su embarazo y primer año de casada.
Uno de los motivos que empujó a la esposa del príncipe Harry a tomar esa decisión sería su deseo de corregir los rumores que se han difundido en los últimos meses acerca de su vida personal y, más en concreto, de la relación que mantiene a día de hoy con su familia paterna.
A principios de 2019 su padre, Thomas Markle, facilitó a esos tabloides una carta de cinco páginas que su hija le había enviado tras su enlace -al que él no acudió por la polémica que se había organizado en torno a unos posados que había orquestado para vender dichas fotos a los paparazzi- suplicándole que dejara de conceder exclusivas a la prensa.
En los documentos legales que Associated Newspapers ha presentado a principios de esta semana en respuesta a la demanda de los duques de Sussex, se menciona en varias ocasiones a Thomas Markle para aclarar que la publicación de “varios extractos” de la misiva tenía como objetivo ofrecerle la posibilidad de “responder” a otro artículo de la revista People, en el que varios amigos de Meghan habían hablado de sus intentos por acercar posturas con su padre que habían resultado en vano.
Esos mismos documentos sugieren la posibilidad de que Thomas sea llamado a declarar como testigo para corroborar esas afirmaciones alegando: “Tiene todo el derecho a contar su versión de lo que sucedió entre su hija y él, incluyendo también el contenido de esa carta”.