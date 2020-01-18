Kim Kardashian se convierte en una fantasía celestial con el body más pegadito de todos

View this post on Instagram
This shoot really made me miss blonde hair! Comment below if I should go back blonde soon! I’m wearing all new @kkwbeauty: The Night Sky Eyeshadow Palette in shades Pink Aura, Rose Dust and Cosmic Brown, the new Classic Mattes Blush Palette, and a mix of Subtle Nude and Dreamy Peach Lip Crayons. I can’t wait for you to try these shades! #CelestialSkies launches Friday, 01.24 at 12PM PST
Desde hace algunos días, la socialité más famosa de América anunció el que sería su primer lanzamiento del año, una línea de cosméticos que ha bautizado como ‘Celestial Skies’ y que destaca por sus hermosos tonos bronces.
Y, como parte de la campaña publicitaria, Kim Kardashian ha compartido en sus redes una gran cantidad de postales suyas en diferentes outfits temáticos y un nuevo look rubio que ha enloquecido a todos sus seguidores.
As everyone knows, my go to is always a bronze eye look – it’s my absolute favorite. I’ve been carrying the new @kkwbeauty Bronze Heaven 5-pan eyeshadow palette in my purse for months now and it’s been my go to especially when I am traveling and have to do my own glam. The combination of matte, metallic gold and brown shades are perfect for everyday and when you want a more glam look the smooth formula makes it very easy for layering. I’m wearing the brand new Lip Crayon in Rose Dust and the Classic Shimmers Blush Palette. #CelestialSkies launches on Friday 01.24 at 9AM PST!
Sin embargo, esta vez la empresaria logró atrapar la atención de todos al lucir un ajustadísimo body dorado que se ciñe a cada curva de su cuerpo y destaca su torneada y envidiable anatomía.
Kim ha revelado que su nueva marca estará oficialmente a la venta a partir del 24 de enero a través de su sitio web y en puntos de venta específicos.
I’m in love with the new @kkwbeauty Sepia Sunset Eyeshadow Palette’s warm hues of matte and metallic shadows. The gorgeous peachy and bronze shades in this 5-pan palette are the perfect combination to achieve my signature look that is very wearable for everyday. I’m also wearing the Subtle Nude Lip Crayon which gives my lips a creamy lacquer finish, and the Classic Mattes Blush Palette. I can’t wait for this collection to launch on Friday, 01.24 at 9AM PST at KKWBEAUTY.COM #CelestialSkies