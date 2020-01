Royal Caribbean: abuelastro sabía que ventana del crucero estaba abierta antes que niña cayera

.@RoyalCaribbean says it can longer limit its statements about a toddler who fell from one their cruise ships, in Puerto Rico, to "sympathy & support". The cruise-line turned over surveillance video it says shows recklessness by grandfather who dropped the toddler out a window. pic.twitter.com/VXu01QvtMt

— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 18, 2020