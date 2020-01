Great job @njtransitpolice & @Ramapo_PD for such a quick response to the train accident. The Train collided with a tractor trailer between Sloatsburg & Tuxedo, N.Y. No injuries reported! Ramapo went out of their way & transported people in their patrol cars to different stations. pic.twitter.com/K5mQTWkMpR

— NYPD Housing PSA 4 (@NYPDPSA4) January 22, 2020