🙌🏽 @JLo making political statement on immigration reminding Trump that Puerto Rico is very much a part of America singing “Born in the USA” draped in a 🇵🇷Puerto Rican flag during her #SuperBowl halftime performance with her daughter in tow…

— AC (@ACThePlug) February 3, 2020