Lucy Vives ahora aparece en topless en un bosque de Puerto Rico

Lucy Vives, hija del cantante colombiano Carlos Vives, lo ha vuelto a hacer, y ahora se ha mostrado en topless en unas fotografías que publicó en su cuenta de Instagram, con el bosque de fondo.
View this post on Instagram
enough said• taking a day of silence to gather my thoughts.. the noise makes it hard to focus on what’s important sometimes… silence can be clarity. however, i leave you all with my thesis statement: everything’s fucked • ..which i plagiarized @pizzaslime @pizzaslime @pizzaslime 🍕 📸 @mk.marykatherine
La joven, quien se presenta como activista, aparece en las imágenes usando unos pantalones blancos y cubriendo parte de su torso tan sólo con una manta oscura.
View this post on Instagram
educación • soy de pueltorro , allá en mi isla, los coquis saben mi nombre. pero aquí nadie conoce mi bandera … la confunden con la cubana… y eso no me molesta porque somos “dos alas del mismo aguila” (lola rodriguez de tió) si no fuera que nos confunden con naciones independientes… naciones autónomas… la confunden con un paraíso que No Es Colonia. en mi casa, las confusiones se aclaran.. aclaran para crecer y evolucionar. dejar de borrarle la historia a la patria puertorriqueña no es solo un sueño, ni una vocación, ni para hacerme la “más activista”… es un deber como ciudadana y es un derecho humano. la historia de puerto rico esta siendo borrada por las instituciones académicas estadounidenses.. documentos que son “propiedad pública” siguen en secreto… pero vengo hoy a dar clase gracias a mi compatriota. puerto rico unido es mas fuerte de lo que se cre.. pero esto sigue , la lucha sigue, y yo no me rindo. keep unfollowing me if you wanna only focus on bullshit trending topics… 2020 vision . we are beings of light.. if we choose. get the fuck out if you don’t care about shit but yourself. no one needs you here, where we must fight for liberty , compassion, love and Education.
Lucy acompañó esta publicación con un largo mensaje a favor de Puerto Rico, en el que destacó lo siguiente: “…dejar de borrarle la historia a la patria puertorriqueña no es sólo un sueño, ni una vocación, ni para hacerme la “más activista”… es un deber como ciudadana y es un derecho humano. La historia de Puerto Rico está siendo borrada por las instituciones académicas estadounidenses..”
View this post on Instagram
i got highlighter for days, hmu . back to colombia in a few weeks • so flashing back to an incredible campaign for this stunning Medellin based brand. the semester ends today and im just really hoping i get my soul back after these finals sucked it, and this tan, right out of my body. but today’s the day of my patron saint, Santa Lucía, and happens to be a gorgeous, Cold Full Moon so im feeling all sorts of feels and fuck , im so glad we’re all alive today. • @soulintimates x @daniduke x @iamsebasquintero
View this post on Instagram
hummingbird • some days i wake up with the heart of a hummingbird.. beating soso fast that I , myself, have to get up and move. at times i dont believe it’s even really my heart that i feel in my chest.. or that it’s just one.. since i was a little girl , i’ve felt cries of agony and anxiety echoing across oceans and mountain ranges, i felt the racing heart of fear and dispair as our home crumbled around us from ignorance and injustice. call it the guilt of my privilege, the calling of my faith, or simply the synchronicity of our being… as community .. as kin with the blood of the earth running through all that is life.. all that is Us… but I have a responsability to this feeling and i want to strive to be a servant of mother earth .. i believe it is my rightful place @karmagawa and @badboi are live at @artbasel today at 6pm … introducing me to a world of active change and consciousness, they reminded me that we are all needed to make a difference and that there still is hope to heal ! whoever you are, wherever you are and in whatever you do.. you can choose to be part of the solution 📸 @badboi Positano, Italia, 2018
Ivonne Montero calienta la temperatura tomándose una selfie en microbikini
En video, Lis Vega se exhibe en tanga y presume sus tatuajes