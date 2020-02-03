Lucy Vives ahora aparece en topless en un bosque de Puerto Rico

La hija del cantante Carlos Vives continúa en su faceta de activista
Carlos y Lucy Vives
Foto: Ali Nasser / Disney Parks / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Lucy Vives, hija del cantante colombiano Carlos Vives, lo ha vuelto a hacer, y ahora se ha mostrado en topless en unas fotografías que publicó en su cuenta de Instagram, con el bosque de fondo.

La joven, quien se presenta como activista, aparece en las imágenes usando unos pantalones blancos y cubriendo parte de su torso tan sólo con una manta oscura.

View this post on Instagram

educación • soy de pueltorro , allá en mi isla, los coquis saben mi nombre. pero aquí nadie conoce mi bandera … la confunden con la cubana… y eso no me molesta porque somos “dos alas del mismo aguila” (lola rodriguez de tió) si no fuera que nos confunden con naciones independientes… naciones autónomas… la confunden con un paraíso que No Es Colonia. en mi casa, las confusiones se aclaran.. aclaran para crecer y evolucionar. dejar de borrarle la historia a la patria puertorriqueña no es solo un sueño, ni una vocación, ni para hacerme la “más activista”… es un deber como ciudadana y es un derecho humano. la historia de puerto rico esta siendo borrada por las instituciones académicas estadounidenses.. documentos que son “propiedad pública” siguen en secreto… pero vengo hoy a dar clase gracias a mi compatriota. puerto rico unido es mas fuerte de lo que se cre.. pero esto sigue , la lucha sigue, y yo no me rindo. keep unfollowing me if you wanna only focus on bullshit trending topics… 2020 vision . we are beings of light.. if we choose. get the fuck out if you don’t care about shit but yourself. no one needs you here, where we must fight for liberty , compassion, love and Education.

A post shared by lucia vives (@lucyvives) on

Lucy acompañó esta publicación con un largo mensaje a favor de Puerto Rico, en el que destacó lo siguiente: “…dejar de borrarle la historia a la patria puertorriqueña no es sólo un sueño, ni una vocación, ni para hacerme la “más activista”… es un deber como ciudadana y es un derecho humano. La historia de Puerto Rico está siendo borrada por las instituciones académicas estadounidenses..”

View this post on Instagram

hummingbird • some days i wake up with the heart of a hummingbird.. beating soso fast that I , myself, have to get up and move. at times i dont believe it’s even really my heart that i feel in my chest.. or that it’s just one.. since i was a little girl , i’ve felt cries of agony and anxiety echoing across oceans and mountain ranges, i felt the racing heart of fear and dispair as our home crumbled around us from ignorance and injustice. call it the guilt of my privilege, the calling of my faith, or simply the synchronicity of our being… as community .. as kin with the blood of the earth running through all that is life.. all that is Us… but I have a responsability to this feeling and i want to strive to be a servant of mother earth .. i believe it is my rightful place @karmagawa and @badboi are live at @artbasel today at 6pm … introducing me to a world of active change and consciousness, they reminded me that we are all needed to make a difference and that there still is hope to heal ! whoever you are, wherever you are and in whatever you do.. you can choose to be part of the solution 📸 @badboi Positano, Italia, 2018

A post shared by lucia vives (@lucyvives) on

