Extraña aparición de un barco sin nadie a bordo en lago cercano a Los Ángeles

Search continues in #Palmdale lake for missing boater from this morning. Multiple Divers from @SEBLASD @LACoLifeguards team up w/ @LACOFD using jet skis, copter. @PalmdaleSheriff deps, #Air5 committed to safely finding boater. #LASD #AV #AV411 #AntelopeValley pic.twitter.com/jMWgk5mM97

— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 5, 2020