NASA trasmite en vivo: La tripulación de la Expedición 61 con Christina Koch regresa a la Tierra

.@Astro_Christina, @Astro_Luca and Alexander Skvortsov said farewell to their station crewmates and closed the Soyuz crew ship hatch at 9:34pm ET. They will undock at 12:50am. Read more… https://t.co/zIndx8dezP pic.twitter.com/Czm9R5bcUP

— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) February 6, 2020