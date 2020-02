¡Otro mexicano a la NBA! Juan Toscano ya tiene equipo en la liga estadounidense

The Warriors have signed Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Toscano-Anderson has appeared in 31 games (12 starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors this season, posting averages of 12.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.39 steals in 29.0 minutes per game. pic.twitter.com/hsY36gzzoV

— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 7, 2020