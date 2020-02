Dunkin’ Donuts te da media docena de donas GRATIS por motivo de San Valentín

Finding love may not be easy for @viallnicholas28, but teaching us how to make a donut bouquet is🍩🌹Along with @grubhub we’re offering guests a Perk for a free ½ dozen box of donuts & free delivery on orders $10+ when you order through Grubhub from 2/12 – 2/15. pic.twitter.com/vZ5HNCsAmM

— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) February 13, 2020