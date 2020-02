Hombre muere arrollado en túnel del Metro en Central Park de Nueva York

N, R and W trains are beginning to resume making regular stops between Manhattan and Queens after someone was fatally struck by a train between Lexington Av-59 St and 5 Av-59 St.

Expect extensive delays in N, Q, R and W service in both directions as we clear congestion. https://t.co/y2D2B0K6FP

— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) February 14, 2020