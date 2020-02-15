Stripper ya no quiere bailar después de tremenda caída que le rompió la mandíbula

La stripper que cayó desde una altura de 15 pies mientras bailaba y se colgaba de la barra ha declarado que ya no quiere bailar más. Tiene pánico después de haberse golpeado la cara y roto la mandíbula.
Genea Sky fue filmada cayendo en picado desde la barra o poste en el club de striptease XTC Caberet en Dallas, Texas, y las imágenes del accidente se volvieron virales en las redes sociales.
Ahora ha publicado una selfie desde su cama de hospital en Instagram, diciéndole a sus seguidores que tiene la mandíbula rota y que la tuvieron que operar. También se rompió los dientes y se torció el tobillo en la caída.
Today has been a very long day. My surgery went well. My jaw is currently wired shut so please refrain from calling me as of right now and bare with me on replies because my phone hasn’t stopped blowing up. Everyone’s love & kind words have not gone unnoticed whatsoever and it means so much to me that all of you have blessed me and uplifted me in so many ways. I am overwhelmed in the best way by all the support. I was really nervous as this all started blowing up because people are cruel and this is a very sensitive time for me. But I never imagined so many people would stand behind me in a situation like this and that has outweighed all the negativity by far. I am beyond grateful for you all. I am in a tremendous amount of pain but i am ready for this road to recovery so I can get back to my life. I will continue to update everyone over the course of my recovery but thank you once again for EVERYTHING 🙏🏽
Se ha lanzado una página de GoFundMe para ayudar a la stripper con sus facturas médicas, ya que su trabajo no las cubrirá.
Cuando las imágenes de su caída se hicieron virales, temió las críticas por su trabajo pero la respuesta que ha recibido es de total apoya. Afirma estar muy agradecida.
“Estaba realmente nerviosa ya que todo se hizo viral y la gente puede ser cruel y este es un momento muy sensible para mí”.
Pero nunca imaginé que tanta gente me respaldaría en una situación como esta y eso ha superado con creces toda la negatividad. Estoy más que agradecida por todo el apoyo”.
La bailarina sigue recuperándose lentamente de la caída, reposando en la cama y sin ganas de volver a subirse a una barra ni bailar más.