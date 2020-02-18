Gaby Espino y Jencarlos Canela juntos por amor a su hijo Nick

Gaby Espino y Jencarlos Canela se reunieron por amor a su pequeño Nick, ya que juntos celebraron el cumpleaños número ocho de su hijo Nickolas Canela, y la fiesta se convirtió en una oda al baloncesto llena de color, luces y muchos juegos.
La actriz y conductora de televisión compartió el siguiente mensaje de amor en relación al natalicio y la fiesta de su pequeño: “Ayer celebramos el cumple número 8 de mi hijo Nick!!! Y estoy tannn pero tan felizzzz porque se gozó su fiesta como nadieee! La verdad es q tengo al MEJOR equipo de todos!!!!! Y sin ellos no habria sido posible!!! Graciasss graciasss!! Aquí les muestro el batallón que nos acompañó el dia de ayer, y convirtieron la lluvia en algo maravilloso!
Gaby y Jencarlos han demostrado que el amor por sus hijos va más allá de cualquier diferencia que hayan podido enfrentar en el pasado, en relación a su vida amorosa. Y en la actualidad son una de las familias más unidas de la farándula hispana.
La pareja vivió un verdadero amor de telenovela -2010-2014- después de que juntos protagonizaran la historia, “Más Sabe el Diablo” para la cadena Telemundo, y como fruto de esta nació el pequeño Nickolas Canela.
Ayer celebramos el cumple número 8 de mi hijo Nick!!! Y estoy tannn pero tan felizzzz porque se gozó su fiesta como nadieee! La verdad es q tengo al MEJOR equipo de todos!!!!! Y sin ellos no habria sido posible!!! Graciasss graciasss!! Aquí les muestro el batallón que nos acompañó el dia de ayer, y convirtieron la lluvia en algo maravilloso! 🤪😍 Quiero q los conozcan porque se los recomiendo con los ojos cerrados para sus fuestas! 🏀COORDINACIÓN DEL EVENTO: @COOLCORNEREVENTS . . 🏀DECORACIÓN Y ESTILISMO DEL EVENTO: @MYPAPILOT . . 🏀PAPELERÍA: @ALIBOMBO_CCS . . 🏀DECORACIÓN CON GLOBOS: @BALLOONSBYLUZPAZ . . 🏀PASTEL: @SUSSCAKES . . 🏀MINI POSTRES: @DANISWEETS305 . 🏀GELATINA DECORADA: @MATESCAKESANDMORE . . 🏀GALLETAS, CAKEPOPS Y CUPCAKES: @TINASORIGINALCAKES . . 🏀MINI DULCES SECOS: @MYCOOLDESSERTS . . 🏀IMPRESIONES: @BARJOPRINT . . 🏀MONTAJE: @DCUT_MIAMI & @SWEETSALTYPARTYDESIGNERS . . 🏀LETRAS: @PIPAANDBELU . .. 🏀FOTÓGRAFA: @HABIAUNAVEZUNAFOTO_ . . 🏀VIDEO: @HABIAUNAVEZUNVIDEO . . 🏀PHOTOBOOTH: @BOOMPHOTOBOOTHMIAMI . . 🏀VIDEO y FOTOS : @RAFAELAREVALOPHOTOGRAPHY . . 🏀ANIMACIÓN: @MEGA_ANIMATION . . 🏀ESTACIÓN DE SLIME: @NOTECHKIDSACTIVITIES . 🏀ESTACIÓN DE VIDEO-JUEGOS: @GEEOGAMES . . 🏀PIÑATA: @MASTERPINATAS . 🏀CREPES: @MASTERCREPES . . 🏀EMPANADITAS: @DONCRIOLLITO . . 🏀TEQUEÑOS: @PROPERTEQUENO . . 🏀HOTDOGS: @LATINHOTDOGS . . 🏀HELADOS: @LOLLIFRUIT . . 🏀MOBILIARIO: @BITANIAPARTYRENTAL . . 🏀 COTILLONES : @andrearteycolor
La actriz también tiene una hija de su previo matrimonio con el actor venezolano Cristóbal Lander, la pequeña Oriana Lander. Y en la actualidad tanto Lander como Canela poseen un papel importante en la vida y el desarrollo de la menor, tanto que ambos se consideran sus dos papás, y Jencarlos se ha comprometido a estar siempre ahí para ella y nunca abandonarla aún cuando ya no es amor de pareja lo que lo une a su ex, Gaby Espino.
This little girl came into my life when she was about 6 months and I was 20 years old. I made her and myself a promise that I would be there for her and love her unconditionally for the rest of this life and the ones that follow. She’s about to turn 11 and every time I’m working on new music she’s one of the first to listen. She’s BRUTALLY honest so when she asks me to put a song on repeat I know we got something special. The song playing in the back is one of her favorites from the new material “𝙁𝙊𝙊𝙇 𝘾𝘼𝙉𝙏 𝘿𝘼𝙉𝘾𝙀 ” #newmusic #comingsoon I love you so much #princess
I PUT A RING ON IT 💍 My best friend is turning 11 today and I embarrassed her ( bc I love doing that) by getting on one knee in a mall today and putting this ring on her finger as a symbol of my unconditional love for her and my promise to always be the best man I can be by her side for as long as I live. The day she takes it off it will be to replace it with a ring given to her by another guy that won’t be alive much longer after that 🤷🏻♂️ FELICIDADES Loquita!! Este anillo es símbolo del amor incondicional que siento por ti y de la promesa que te hice de siempre apoyarte y estar ahí por ti en esta vida y en la que sigue. Nos escogimos! #ori I #promise #unconditionallove #11
