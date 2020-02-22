Jennifer López reaparece con su pancita de embarazo y en Instagram se emocionan por ella

JLo despierta ternura
Foto: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Jennifer López genera ternura en Instagram con su pancita de embarazo. La cantante que ahora es la prometida de Alex Rodríguez es mamá de Max y Emme, hijos también de Marc Anthony, y ahora ese abultado vientre volvió a las redes y los fans vuelven a caer rendidos ante su maternal imagen.

Después de su divorcio con el famoso salsero, esta pareja se ha mantenido unida por amor a sus hijos, y el intérprete es un padre completamente presente. Y junto a A-Rod han compartido los mejores momentos y triunfos de Emme y Max.

En el pasado los menores fueron víctimas de insultos en las redes debido a su imagen, ya que muchos querían denigrar su belleza alegando que no se parecían a su mamá. Ante los señalamientos la cantante nunca reaccionó respondiendo, se limitó a darles amor y a compartir fotografías como toda una mamá orgullosa de ambos asegurando que sus hijos son hermosos.

Aquí les compartimos las mejores imágenes de JLo embarazada.

