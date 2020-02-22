Jennifer López reaparece con su pancita de embarazo y en Instagram se emocionan por ella

Jennifer López genera ternura en Instagram con su pancita de embarazo. La cantante que ahora es la prometida de Alex Rodríguez es mamá de Max y Emme, hijos también de Marc Anthony, y ahora ese abultado vientre volvió a las redes y los fans vuelven a caer rendidos ante su maternal imagen.
Después de su divorcio con el famoso salsero, esta pareja se ha mantenido unida por amor a sus hijos, y el intérprete es un padre completamente presente. Y junto a A-Rod han compartido los mejores momentos y triunfos de Emme y Max.
En el pasado los menores fueron víctimas de insultos en las redes debido a su imagen, ya que muchos querían denigrar su belleza alegando que no se parecían a su mamá. Ante los señalamientos la cantante nunca reaccionó respondiendo, se limitó a darles amor y a compartir fotografías como toda una mamá orgullosa de ambos asegurando que sus hijos son hermosos.
All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are. We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great.
Aquí les compartimos las mejores imágenes de JLo embarazada.
