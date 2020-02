Texas: Narco se queda dormido con bolsas de drogas en el vehículo y llegan los policías a despertarlo

District 1 deputies found a male passed out at wheel @ 20399 Champion Forest. Over 3 lbs of Marijuana and a stolen pistol in the vehicle. Driver going to jail via the hospital. @HCSOPatrol @HCSOTexas @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSO_D1Patrol pic.twitter.com/ZIo1WaCR8x

— Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) February 22, 2020