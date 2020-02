El tributo de Beyoncé, Alicia Keys y Christina Aguilera a Kobe Bryant

View this post on Instagram

@VanessaBryant – When you told me how the Moonlight Sonata is such a beautiful part of your love story because Kobe vowed to learn it to show how deep his love is for you …. I was speechless I am so honored to celebrate your deep connection to each other today. I felt the depth of your love for each other and your girls with every note I played today. Love is the most powerful force. The love between you lights up the world.