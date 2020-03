¿Te quieres casar? En esta ciudad texana hay una “pulga matrimonial” donde venden todo tipo de accesorios a buenos precios

Calling all brides-to-be!! The @bridalflea is back for a third year in a row offering huge savings on everything you need for your BIG DAY! From wedding dresses by @marrygoroundbridal to past brides making money back on their wedding decor! Details at 3 & 4:50pm! pic.twitter.com/FQN0GffULj

— Chelsey Hernandez ABC13 (@ChelseyABC13) March 2, 2020