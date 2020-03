Paparazzi capta de cerquita cómo se le ven los leggings rojos a Jennifer López, sobre su gran anatomía

View this post on Instagram

"When you grow up in #NewYork, sneakers are such a big part of your life because you have to pound the pavement," says #JenniferLopez, who's captured here in our #CoachCitySole Court in signature. Hear more from #JLo on fashion, sneakers and style in our #Instagram Story. And discover the new collection via link in bio. #CoachxJLo #CoachNY