Camila Cabello tendrá un hada madrina sin género siendo la nueva Cenicienta

"I was in kindergarten, being taken to this white man in this big building to just talk to him for an hour every Wednesday after school. That's one of the first memories I have as a child, that something's wrong with you and you need to be fixed based on ‘You're not masculine enough.' I carried that with me for my whole life until, like, two and a half minutes ago. You know?" ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ @allure February 2020 "The Art of Beauty" Issue⁠⠀ Photographer: @benhassett⁠⠀ Stylist: @nicolaformichetti⁠⠀ Makeup: @peterphilipsmakeup⁠⠀ Grooming: @Melissa.dezarate⁠⠀ Manicure: @naominailsnyc⁠⠀ Story by: @smashfizzle