Camila Cabello tendrá un hada madrina sin género siendo la nueva Cenicienta

"I was in kindergarten, being taken to this white man in this big building to just talk to him for an hour every Wednesday after school. That's one of the first memories I have as a child, that something's wrong with you and you need to be fixed based on ‘You're not masculine enough.' I carried that with me for my whole life until, like, two and a half minutes ago. You know?" ⠀ ⠀ @allure February 2020 "The Art of Beauty" Issue⠀ Photographer: @benhassett⠀ Stylist: @nicolaformichetti⠀ Makeup: @peterphilipsmakeup⠀ Grooming: @Melissa.dezarate⠀ Manicure: @naominailsnyc⠀ Story by: @smashfizzle
Cuando los responsables de adaptar a la gran pantalla la última versión de ‘La cenicienta’ apostaron por Billy Porter para convertirle en el hada madrina, quedó claro que estaban planeando ir en una dirección nueva.
One of the highlights of my life has been the opportunity to sing on the set of @sesamestreet with my new pal, Penelope the penguin. Together, we sang about the possibilities of new friendships with those who may not be exactly like us. I know people are all up in arms about me wearing the gorgeous custom @csiriano tuxedo dress that I wore at @theacademy awards in 2019 for the upcoming season. If you follow me, however, you know the impact it had. The emails, DMs, and messages of good will I received that day (and continue to receive) from parents and their children who have been bullied all over the world and desperately need to see someone like me, being their authentic selves on mainstream media, is far more important than anything #onemillionmoms could ever say. Friendship, kindness and inclusivity shall triumph. And often, it simply starts by saying hi. #sesamestreet #season51 🐧 🤵🏿@pbs . . Wearing custom @csiriano Styling by @sammyratelle
Efectivamente, la película que encabeza Camila Cabello como protagonista ha dado una vuelta de tuerca a la mítica salvadora de la heroína, que se encarga de vestirla para el baile, aprovechando que en esta ocasión no están de por medio los estudios Disney, que no poseen los derechos en exclusiva de la historia. Si Helena Bonham Carter apostó por presentarla como una mujer excéntrica y algo olvidadiza, Porter ha ido un paso más allá convirtiéndola en un personaje sin género.
“La magia no tiene género”, ha apuntado él para justificar ese cambio en la trama en declaraciones a CBS News. “Estamos presentando este rol sin género, o al menos así es como yo estoy dándole vida. Y me parece algo muy poderoso. Es un clásico, sí, pero es un cuento de hadas clásico para las nuevas generaciones. Y creo que la actual está preparada para algo así: los niños están listos, son los adultos los que están frenando el progreso”.
El actor, conocido por su carrera en Broadway y, más recientemente, en la serie ‘Pose’, se siente muy afortunado de las libertades artísticas que se está tomando todo el equipo del filme: “La semana pasada estaba en el set de rodaje y me percaté por fin de lo importante que es que sea precisamente yo quien esté interpretando al hada madrina. Se llama ‘Fab G'”, ha aclarado.