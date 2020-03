Un director de una escuela de Florida muere atropellado mientras intenta ayudar en una accidente de tránsito

Some sad breaking news out of West Park/Pembroke Park: Jovan Rembert, head of West Park Preparatory School, died this afternoon after being struck by car while crossing the street to help people in an unrelated car accident. He was 43. At the @SunSentinel:https://t.co/OJjJakuLv7

— Austen Erblat (@AustenErblat) March 6, 2020