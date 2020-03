Amy Klobuchar propicia rumores de ser la vicepresidenta de Joe Biden. Esto dijo la excandidata

{ WATCH }

A slip this morning by Sen. Amy Klobuchar during a campaign event for Joe Biden in Grand Rapids.

“I could not think of a better way to end my candidacy, as hard as it was to do with our beloved staff and everyone else, than to join the tick—“ pic.twitter.com/KZvzqNzkUJ

— Mikenzie Frost (@MikenzieFrost) March 7, 2020