Meghan Markle le rinde tributo a Lady Di con su outfit de despedida de la Familia Real

Durante sus últimos compromisos como miembro activo de la primera división de la familia real, antes de que el Megxit tome efecto el próximo 31 de marzo, Meghan Markle ha decidido rendir un tributo a manera de guiño para su fallecida suegra.
Fue durante su primer embarazo, el del príncipe William, cuando la difunta Lady Di se dejó ver con un espectacular traje verde y un gorro del mismo color, prácticamente idéntico al que la aún duquesa de Sussex ha portado durante su visita al evento de la Commonwealth.
Markle ha dejado claro con cada uno de los outfits de su última visita que va a dejar una honda huella, muy difícil de borrar gracias a su paso por la familia real, tal cual lo hizo la madre de su esposo. Sin embargo, muchos de los admiradores de esta última han protestado en publicaciones que las comparan, como la del Daily Mail, diciendo que no tiene absolutamente nada de parecido con ella.
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
Todo esto llega luego de que un joven estudiante hiciera pública la carta de disculpa que le escribió al príncipe Harry por haber abrazado y halagado a su esposa durante una visita que esta realizó a su instituto por el día de la mujer.
