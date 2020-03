Mujer decapita a su madre y pasea su cabeza por calles de Inglaterra

The family of much-loved Odessa Carey have paid tribute to their 'loving and caring mam.' 💔

The 73-year-old was killed in her Ashington home last April and today, a jury ruled that the actions of her daughter, also named Odessa Carey, had caused her death. pic.twitter.com/HVNQPfNA1O

— Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) March 11, 2020