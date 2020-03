Coronavirus: Hermanos se ven obligados a donar desinfectantes que vendían carísimos, pero podrían enfrentar cárcel

HAPPENING NOW: Matt did not answer our calls so we went to his storage unit. The AG’s office was on the scene facilitating with the donation. This is the 3rd stop they’ve been to this morning to gather the sanitizer. @WRCB https://t.co/SLOaEwJLOj pic.twitter.com/REJPNhiSbS

— Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) March 15, 2020