Ordenan el toque de queda en Miami Beach para evitar el contagio masivo del coronavirus

Starting 3/16 non-essential businesses will be required to close daily by 10PM & there will be a curfew in the Entertainment District from 11PM – 5AM

There will be a complete closure of the beaches from 5ST – 15ST until further notice.

— City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) March 15, 2020