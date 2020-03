En sus marcas… El increíble récord de Pelé que disputarán Cristiano Ronaldo y Messi apenas pase el parón por el coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 99 International goals…

65 more than Maradona.

30 more than Messi.

22 more than Pele.

He has also captained and won his nation their first and only European Championship after 100 years.

He is the Greatest Of All Time whether you like him or not. pic.twitter.com/Ofi5h5vm7U

— UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) November 17, 2019