Alertan de estafadores que pasan por las casas de Miami ofreciendo pruebas falsas de coronavirus

#COVID19 SCAM: There are social media posts circulating with a claim that reps from the @CDCgov are visiting homes in protective gear & conducting testing. This is NOT TRUE, the CDC is not doing home visits.

Please report this if occurs at your home by calling 305.673.7900. pic.twitter.com/g0aDMXqlap

— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 20, 2020