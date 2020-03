Coronavirus: 2 nuevas muertes, 59 nuevos casos reportados el sábado en el condado de Los Ángeles

This week, CA began receiving supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile including N95 masks, surgical masks, face shields, surgical gowns, coveralls & gloves.

CA has also requested 30 million masks, 10k ventilators, 2 million test swabs & more.

— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 21, 2020