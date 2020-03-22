Sin pudor: los impactantes glúteos de Yanet García en leggins de leopardo

La cuarentena por el coronavirus ha provocado que millones de personas alrededor del mundo se tengan que quedar en casa. Ante el estrés y la complejidad de la situación, muchos famosos han colaborado con conciertos y tips. Yanet García no fue la excepción y robó el aliento con sus tips de entrenamiento.
“NO GYM? NO PROBLEM !!!! 💪🏻🔥🍑 Les comparto algunos de mis ejercicios favoritos para los glúteos para que los puedan hacer en casa”.
Los leggins de Yanet de leopardo ultraceñidos, hicieron evidentes sus bien trabajados glúetos.
View this post on Instagram
And the people stayed home. And read books, and listened, and rested, and exercised, and made art, and played games, and learned new ways of being, and were still. And listened more deeply. Some meditated, some prayed, some danced. Some met their shadows. And the people began to think differently. And the people healed. And, in the absence of people living in ignorant, dangerous, mindless, and heartless ways, the earth began to heal. And when the danger passed, and the people joined together again, they grieved their losses, and made new choices, and dreamed new images, and created new ways to live and heal the earth fully, as they had been healed 🏡🙏🏻❤️😍💪🏻#stayathome #noexcuses #youcandoit #believeinyourself #timeforyourself
Al igual que otros artistas y famosos, Yanet puso su granito de arena para que la gente en casa se entretenga y sea provechosa.
La pandemia por coronavirus ha contagiado a cientos de miles alrededor del mundo y ha cobrado más de 10,000 vidas.
Sin duda, un gran gesto de la bella “chica del clima”.