Todos los que lleguen a Florida procedentes de Nueva York deberán pasar una cuarentena obligatoria

This is the executive order FL Gov. DeSantis signed requiring anyone flying into Florida from the NY Tri-State Area (Connecticut, New Jersey, New York) to quarantine for 14 days. Violating the quarantine is a 2nd degree misdemeanor punishable by 60 days in jail and/or $500 fine. pic.twitter.com/TukT5aleZG

— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 24, 2020