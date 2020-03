40,000 trabajadores de la salud de Nueva York responden al llamado de Cuomo por epidemia de coronavirus

Grateful for the heroes who are stepping up for all of us.

Thank you to every:

-EMT

-Nurse

-Doctor

-Store clerk

-Police officer

-Mental health worker

-Firefighter

-Transit worker

-Childcare worker

-Mail carrier

-Takeout cook

-Deliverer

-Teacher

And many, many more.

— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 25, 2020