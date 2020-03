Coronavirus: California suma 93 muertes y más de 4,500 contagiados con COVID-19

#COVID19 in CA, by the numbers:

🔷 3,801 positive cases

🔹 1,083 Community-acquired cases

🔹 2,718 cases acquired through person-to-person transmission, travel, repatriation, or under investigation

🔹 78 deaths: 77 CA residents, 1 non-CA

More numbers ➡️ https://t.co/kmXbNQNrZl pic.twitter.com/YLXQtR3eQA

— CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) March 27, 2020